Sunny and comfortable Labor Day Weekend, tracking tropical disturbance this week

PENSACOLA, Fla (WKRG) -- In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, we’ve seen a lot of people doing good things for others. The importance of “doing good” in the world is the topic of this week’s Minute With Drexel.

Today, I want to talk to you about doing good in the world, even if you don’t feel like it, or if you feel like your efforts go unappreciated. This all came out of a meme or a post of something I saw on social media a while back. It was a compilation of words from a lot of people ranging from Mother Teresa to Martina McBride! Basically, it said, if you are honest, people may cheat you. Be honest anyway. If you’re happy, people may be jealous. Be happy anyway. If you give it your best and it’s still not enough, give your best anyway. If you do something good today and it’s forgotten tomorrow, do something good today anyway. And it ended with this sentence that went something like this: Remember it’s always been between you and God. It was never about “them” anyway.