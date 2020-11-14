Sunny and comfortable afternoon

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! The dry air is settling nicely across the Southeast after a front passed through two days ago.

We will be warming up to the upper 70s this afternoon will beautiful blue skies. A high pressure will stay in charge leading to sunshine and comfortable temperatures. There is no chance of rain in your forecast today.

A cold front will move through the region Sunday afternoon bringing a few extra clouds. Temperatures Sunday morning will be in the low 60s with partly cloudy skies. Rain will be lacking with this front with a slim 10% chance. Get ready for sweater weather! Temperatures will reach the middle and upper 60s early next week with morning lows dipping into the 40s.