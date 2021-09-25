Sunny and clear weekend continues

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good evening, Gulf Coast!

Today was a picture-perfect day with crystal clear blue skies, temps in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s and tons of sunshine. Clear conditions will continue overnight with lows dropping quickly to the upper 50’s north of I-10 and low-to-mid 60’s at the coast. If you are heading out to the fair, or anything outside, grab a jacket just in case!

For your Sunday we bring back the sunshine and blue skies, and temperatures will warm back into the mid-80’s for most. It will be a great day to get out and go on the boat, to the beach, or hiking, biking, or really anything outside. The risk for rip currents remains low at the beaches for the next several days.

This sunny and dry pattern continues for the next 7 days with little to no rain expected. We will warm back into the mid-to-upper 80’s with lows in the mid-60’s.

TROPICS: Hurricane Sam is now a category 4 hurricane and continues to rapidly intensify. The forecast track keeps it north of the Lesser Antilles and curves it into the Atlantic. Most forecast models have been pretty consistent keeping this well east of the United States, so it will likely not have any direct impacts to the United States. Teresa is now post-tropical and NHC has issued its last advisory on this system. There is an area of clouds and low pressure near Bermuda that has a low chance for development. This is not a threat to our area. The other area we are closely watching is expected to emerge off the African coast next week. It has a medium chance for development, and we will continue to watch closely. There are no imminent threats to our stretch of the Gulf Coast.