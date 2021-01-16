Sunny and chilly afternoon

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! Temperatures were chilly this morning in the mid 30s for our inland communities and low 40s near the coast.

This afternoon we will only heat up into the low to mid 50s! There will be plenty of sunshine to go around with winds from the west around 5-10 mph. There is no chance of rain for this weekend and starting out this upcoming week.

We will be on a slow warming trend this week with highs in the upper 60s by Wednesday. The next chance of rain will be Thursday with a few showers in the forecast.