MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –Daylight Saving Time began this morning so make sure to set those clocks one hour ahead this morning. Sunrise was at 7:05 AM earlier this morning and sunset will be a 7:00 PM!

It’s one of those days where it will be hard to find a cloud in sight. We have beautiful conditions this afternoon with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Monday will be nice and quiet with a few more clouds by the evening and a 10% chance of seeing a stray sprinkle.

Tuesday our next front will be passing with a line of showers and thunderstorms throughout the afternoon and evening. We are not under a threat of severe weather. We will not be cooling down behind the front with highs in the low to mid 70s. St. Patrick’s Day looks pleasant with sunny and 75!