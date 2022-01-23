Sunny and chilly afternoon

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- We had a COLD start to our days with temperatures 20 degrees or lower in some of our inland communities. That sun will warm us somewhat into the low 50s this afternoon with nothing but clear skies in the forecast for today. The wind will be nice and calm.

Throughout the evening temperatures will dip into the low 30s tomorrow morning. We will see a few more clouds in the forecast throughout your Monday. We will see more clouds tomorrow with highs in the upper 50s.

Our next front passes Tuesday morning with a line of showers. Throughout the afternoon we could see a few showers linger. We will then be back in the low 50s by Wednesday afternoon.

