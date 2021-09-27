Sunny afternoon with comfortable temperatures

Today's Forecast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good morning Gulf Coast! The sunshine will continue through the start of your work week. We will see plenty of sunshine throughout your afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s with no chance of rain!

Moisture is expected to surge to the west of our area over Louisiana and Mississippi on Tuesday and Wednesday. We will still be mostly dry with isolated showers possible Wednesday. You can expect a few more clouds as well. By Friday we will see those sunny skies and dry conditions just in time for the weekend. Highs will be around average this week with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

