Sunny afternoon, unsettled week ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! We had a lovely day yesterday and have another stellar one in store for you! We will be heating up quickly today with highs in the low 80s for our inland communities and mid 70s near the coast.

Soak up that sunshine while you can, because starting Tuesday, we enter an unsettled weather pattern. Tuesday we have building clouds with a 20% chance of rain. Wednesday looks to be a wash out of showers and thunderstorms and then off and on rain chances for the remainder of the week.

There is current NOT a stated severe weather risk from the Storm Prediction Center for this week, but we will keep an eye on it! Highs will top out in the upper 70’s Tuesday, but we will settle into the mid-70’s through the rest of the week.