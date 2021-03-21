Sunny Afternoon, Stormy week ahead
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! The clouds cleared overnight and we have as mostly sunny day ahead! Temperatures will be warming in the upper 60s today. A great beach forecast with low risk for rip currents.
The pattern will become unsettled again Tuesday through Thursday next week. Models paint in multiple rounds of showers and storms. Severe weather is possible, but exact timing and impacts are uncertain.