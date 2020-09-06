Sunny afternoon, low rain chances

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! It feels comfortable outside with a touch of drier air. We had a front pass through yesterday that left behind some drier air with dew points in the low 60s. Our temperatures are on the rise as we head towards the heat of the day.

This afternoon our temperatures will be on the rise with highs in the low to mid 90s. It wont feel as humid this afternoon as the dry air will persist through Labor Day Weekend. It is also helping keep our rain chances low at around 10% for today and tomorrow. Plenty of sunshine today but tomorrow we could see a few more clouds in the forecast. Also great beach days with calm waters and low risk for rip currents.

The oppressive humidity returns on Tuesday with higher rain chances this upcoming week. A cold front is expected to trek across the United States but by the time it reaches the Gulf Coast it will just give us rain with no chance in the temperatures.

TROPICS UPDATE: Tracking 4 tropical waves with two of them likely to develop into a tropical cyclone. See more on the Tracking the Tropics tab.