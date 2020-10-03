Sunny afternoon, cooler temperatures

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! Temperatures this morning were in the upper 40s and low 50s! The streak of sunny, cool weather continues.

This morning lows will be in the mid to upper 50s. A perfect college football Saturday as it will be sunny and 75! Highs will only reach the mid 70s today and tomorrow.

Rain chances are nonexistent for today and this weekend. Next week our temperatures will be in the low 80s but the sunshine will stick around!