MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Summertime heat and spotty showers and storms have dictated the start of this new work week. Rain chances look to get a boost late in the week.

Any shower or storms that form Monday evening will quickly come to an end after sunset. Temperatures will remain close to seasonable norms. Overnight lows will fall into the lower and middle 70s. Temperatures will bottom out closer to 80 along the immediate coast.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be like Monday. Temperatures will remain warm, just a hair above normal. Highs will top out in the lower 90s. Isolated showers and storms will develop mainly during the afternoon hours.

Deeper moisture will arrive Thursday and Friday leading to a healthier coverage of showers and storms. Locally heavy rain will be possible. Fewer showers and storms are expected by the weekend. A ridge of high pressure looks to build leading to weekend warming trend.