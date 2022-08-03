MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Scattered storms continue on the Gulf Coast. Our typical summertime pattern looks to roll on into the end of the work week.

Isolated storms will begin diminishing after sunset. Scattered clouds will remain with a stray shower or storm possible overnight mainly near the coast. Expect a seasonable night with lows fall into the lower and middle 70s.

Morning showers a will start up near the coast Thursday. More storms will develop and drift inland through the day. Temperatures will close in on 90.

We anticipate fewer storms around as we head into the end of the week and the weekend. Slightly drier air aloft will drop rain chances to 30%. Highs will get a bit warmer with fewer storms around reaching the lower 90s. Moisture returns early next week with better rain chances.