Summertime pattern is back, humid day ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- The sweet and sweaty summertime pattern is back! The south wind is pumping in that humidity that will make it feel humid this afternoon.

We will be mostly clear and sunny with a few clouds and a 40% chance of a pop up afternoon thunderstorm. If you happen to see a thunderstorm it will likely be short lived. Highs will be around average in the low 90s but the higher humidity will make it feel like 102-106 degrees in some areas. Stay hydrated this afternoon!

We are continuing to track Grace and Henri. Both of those storms currently pose no threat to the United States.