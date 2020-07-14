Summertime pattern continues through the week

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good evening Gulf Coast!

The scattered storms that popped up this afternoon have now faded as the sun has set. Tonight will be muggy and warm with lows in the 70’s, a calm wind, and partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow brings hot temperatures once again in the mid-90’s and scattered afternoon showers and storms. Another heat advisory has been issued for the southern part of our area from 10 AM until 7 PM for tomorrow with heat index values of 108 degrees to 112 degrees possible. Be sure if you are outside that you take breaks in the shade or A/C and drink plenty of water.

This summer pattern sticks around for the rest of your work week with high humidity, hot temperatures in the 90’s and afternoon storms. While no organized strong storms or severe weather is expected, in the summer, a strong or briefly severe storm cannot be ruled out. The tropics are expected to stay quiet for at least the next 5 days.