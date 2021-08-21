Summertime Downpours, Steamy Heat

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good morning Gulf Coast! Keep those umbrellas handy this weekend. We have higher moisture in our atmosphere which will increase the rain chances this weekend. We are also talking about heat!

There is an Excessive Heat Warning for Jackson County from 9 am to 7 pm later this evening. Heat index values could reach 114 degrees this afternoon. Make sure to limit time outdoors and to stay hydrated. The rest of our area could see heat index values range from 103-108 this afternoon.

Our temperatures will be sitting in the low 90s this afternoon. Throughout the day there is a 60% chance of thunderstorms. Tomorrow will be a lot like today with a 50% chance of rain but slightly warmer with highs nearing the mid 90s.