Summertime Downpours, Steamy Heat

Today's Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good morning Gulf Coast! Keep those umbrellas handy this weekend. We have higher moisture in our atmosphere which will increase the rain chances this weekend. We are also talking about heat!

There is an Excessive Heat Warning for Jackson County from 9 am to 7 pm later this evening. Heat index values could reach 114 degrees this afternoon. Make sure to limit time outdoors and to stay hydrated. The rest of our area could see heat index values range from 103-108 this afternoon.

Our temperatures will be sitting in the low 90s this afternoon. Throughout the day there is a 60% chance of thunderstorms. Tomorrow will be a lot like today with a 50% chance of rain but slightly warmer with highs nearing the mid 90s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Today's Forecast

Pascagoula, MS

Pascagoula, MS

Pascagoula, MS

Leakesville, MS

Leakesville, MS

Lucedale, MS

Lucedale, MS

Fort Walton Beach, FL

Fort Walton Beach, FL

Milton, FL

Milton, FL

Crestview, FL

Crestview, FL

Fairhope, AL

Fairhope, AL

Bay Minette, AL

Bay Minette, AL

Atmore, AL

Atmore, AL

Brewton, AL

Brewton, AL

Evergreen, AL

Evergreen, AL

Monroeville, AL

Monroeville, AL

Chatom, AL

Chatom, AL

Grove Hill, AL

Grove Hill, AL

Dauphin Island, AL

Dauphin Island, AL
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories