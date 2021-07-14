Summertime continues

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Pop-up showers and storms have been the story for the last few days. Rain chances look to pick up a bit for the rest of the week.

A ridge of high pressure aloft has kept afternoon downpours on the spotty side. A stray shower or storm will linger into the evening and first half of the night. Most of the region will be left with partly cloudy skies. Some fog may form by sunrise Thursday. Temperatures will bottom out in the lower 70s.

The ridge of high pressure that has lead to fewer storms will slowly break down. Expect a slightly higher rain chance through Thursday and Friday. Storms again will favor the midday and afternoon hours. Highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90 with heat index values over 100 degrees.

Rain chances look to drop again by the weekend with highs soaring into the lower 90s. Models do indicate a wet pattern next week with a front approaching.



