Summertime continues, eye on Fred

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – We are seeing scattered showers and storms on our radar this afternoon that started at the coast and have continued to work their way inland this afternoon. Those will start to fade as the sun sets. Lows tonight will drop to the 70’s and the muggy conditions will stick around. Winds will be out of the south at 5 mph.

Your Thursday brings more afternoon showers and storms at 40%…. Other than that, highs will be in the low-to-mid 90’s inland and upper 80’s right at the coast. The rest of this week will feel like typical summertime with highs in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s and a 40%-50% chance of an afternoon shower or storm.

We are also keeping a CLOSE eye on Fred as it treks through the Caribbean. It is not an imminent to the Gulf Coast, and we will continue to see forecast changes, but we will keep you updated! For the latest information: https://www.wkrg.com/weather/todays-forecast/tracking-fred-tropical-storm-tracking-through-the-caribbean-bound-for-the-gulf/.