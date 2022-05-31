Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Tuesday, Gulf Coast!

OUR WEATHER

Summertime continues here along the Gulf Coast with hot and humid days and a few thunderstorms each afternoon. Right now, we are starting in the 60’s and 70’s for most with a few clouds around.

Throughout the day, temperatures will reach the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. Starting after lunch, we will see a few showers and storms along the sea breeze starting at the coast and working their way inland throughout the afternoon. Tonight, lows will drop back into the 60’s and 70’s.

The rest of the week brings more of this summertime pattern with highs in the lower 90’s and lows in the 70’s. Each day brings an afternoon rain chance between 20% and 30%…..We can’t rule out a strong storm or two this time of year, but no organized severe weather is expected.

TROPICS

In the tropics, we are tracking what is now Tropical Storm Agatha that made landfall in Mexico as a strong hurricane yesterday. It is currently being ripped apart by rough terrain in southern Mexico and is forecast to become a remnant low later today. Whatever is left of Agatha is expected to move into the Bay of Campeche later this week before a possible tropical re-development in the southern Gulf or Caribbean. NHC gives this a 60% (medium) chance of development as it heads towards the Peninsula of Florida. This is forecast to stay WELL to our south and is currently not a threat to our area, but could kick up our surf later this week.