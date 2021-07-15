Summer temps and pop-up storms continue through the end of the week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Isolated summertime downpours look to stick around through the weekend with even higher rain chances by next week.

A few showers and storms will linger through the evening and into the early part of the night. The rain chance will drop to 10% or less after 11 PM. Temperatures will likely cool down to seasonable levels. Overnight lows will bottom out in the lower and middle 70s. Winds will stay light and out of the east.

Rain chances will climb a bit for Friday with slightly deeper moisture in the area. Spotty showers and storms will develop for the middle of the day and into the afternoon. Locally heavy downpours will be possible. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Fewer showers and storms are expected for the weekend. Next week is looking quite unsettled. A frontal boundary will arrive next week boosting tropical moisture. Periods of heavy rain appear likely.