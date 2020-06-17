Summer Stretch Continues

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s going to be another toasty day along the Gulf Coast, but for the early half of the day, it will be pleasant. We begin in the 60s along and north of I-10 and begin in the low 70s at the beach. Temperatures will climb the upper 80s to around 90 this afternoon, the average for mid-June. A stray shower may pop-up along with the sea breeze, however, most of the area stays dry under a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will be slightly warmer for the end of the week with more locations reaching the 90-degree mark. It will also feel warmer thanks to a little higher humidity. Rain chances will stay slim through Father’s Day weekend.

Moisture will climb early next week leading to better chances for afternoon showers and storms. The rain chances will climb to around 30% starting Monday.

In the tropics, we are watching two disturbances, one on the coast of the Carolinas and the other approaching the northeastern half of South America. Both disturbances have a near 0% chance of developing. Both should fade as they interact with land the next couple of days. There are no foreseeable tropical threats to the Gulf. The tropical Atlantic may go through a period of calm thanks to the Saharan Dust layer over the next week or so.