Summer Storms with Seasonal Heat; Tracking Fred

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –

Our typical summertime pattern will persist through the end of the week and into the first half of the weekend. Mornings will start off in the 70s with afternoon highs topping off in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Scattered downpours will be possible and will favor the midday and afternoon hours.

Moisture will increase Sunday and Monday as Fred closes in on the Northeast Gulf Coast. Although a direct landfall is not anticipated, our part of the Gulf Coast may receive a boost in the rain chances, some higher waves, and an enhanced risk for rip currents. This will continue through the first half of next week.

We continue to monitor Tropical Depression Fred. The depression continues moving west-northwest along the northern coast of Cuba. The system has struggled to organize since moving off the island of Hispaniola. Fred will remain weak, either a tropical depression or minimal tropical storm through Friday and early Saturday as it moves through the Florida Straits.

Fred will begin turning northwest through the eastern Gulf of Mexico. Rain is expected along the Florida Peninsula Saturday and Sunday. By Sunday night and Monday morning, Fred will approach the northeastern Gulf Coast and make a landfall. The Central Florida Panhandle appears to most likely spot for landfall, but there remains a high degree of uncertainty.

Residents along the Friday, Alabama, and Mississippi Gulf Coasts should keep an eye on Fred through the weekend.