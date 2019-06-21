Summer starts HOT

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)-- A Severe Thunderstorm Watch lasts through 10 pm. This means severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening. Biggest threats are for damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning. Be weather aware.

Today brings the same pattern of heat and humidity with the risk of a few thunderstorms this afternoon. Rain coverage will be near 40%. This means about half of the area will get wet. Those who do get a thunderstorm will welcome the relief from the heat. There is a possibility a few thunderstorms this afternoon could bring damaging winds. Any thunderstorm that develops today will bring the potential of heavy rain and frequent lightning. If you are outside and hear thunder, then it is time to head indoors for a bit!