Summer starts HOT

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– Today is the first day of summer, and you will feel that! We will be hot and sticky with only a 20% chance a cooling shower finds you today. A Heat Advisory covers the area lasting until 7 pm. A heat advisory means that heat index values could be higher than 108°. It is very important that you stay hydrated outdoors today and take breaks in the shade. With it feeling near or above 108° to your body, heat exhaustion is possible. Highs will be in the middle and upper 90s inland and low 90s closer to the beaches. If you are headed to the beach today for some relief from the heat, unfortunately in the water is not a great place to go. There is a HIGH risk of rip currents forecasted today. Rip currents can be deadly even for strong swimmers. Today you should stay knee deep or less in the red flags are flying at your local beach. The heat continues into the weekend with highs each day reaching the middle 90s. We stay dry and heat index values will likely reach the triple digits again on Saturday. Sunday brings a little lower humidity, so heat index values will come down a few degrees.