Summer Pattern While Monitoring the Tropics

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Summer-time weather keeps rolling along. Also, we are beginning to see more activity in the tropics.

For this morning there will be a couple of passing showers, but most start mild and dry. We’ll warm up fast and most will top out in the lower and middle 90s with heat index values well into the triple digits. There will be scattered showers and storms around. About a third of the area will find wet weather. Within thunderstorms there will be times of downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning.

We won’t see many changes to our weather tomorrow, but by the middle half of the week, we’ll see a bit more rain and a little less heat.

We are keeping an eye on the tropics with a tropical wave moving over Cuba to the WNW. This is moving towards the Gulf of Mexico and has a low chance of developing. Right now, it doesn’t pose a threat here, but we’ll continue to watch closely. There is also a tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic. This has a low chance of developing and there is plenty of time to watch this.