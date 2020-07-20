Summer Pattern Here as Tropics Begin Heating Up

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Summer-time weather keeps rolling along. Also, we are beginning to see more activity in the tropics.

We’ll warm up fast and most will top out in the lower and middle 90s with heat index values well into the triple digits. There will be scattered showers and storms around. About a third of the area will find wet weather. Within thunderstorms, there will be times of downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning.

We won’t see many changes to our weather tomorrow, but by the middle half of the week, we’ll see a bit more rain and a little less heat.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

There are two tropical disturbances. One just off the coast of Texas and the other off the coast of Cuba this morning. The disturbance off the coast of Texas will move ashore tonight or early tomorrow giving it little time to get organized. This will mainly be just a rainmaker regardless of any development. It poses no threat here.

The second disturbance is a cluster of thunderstorms hovering just north of Cuba. This is expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico by late Tuesday where it has a low chance of tropical cyclonic development. It will likely continue on a due west-northwest trajectory heading towards Texas or possibly the Louisiana Coast by mid to late week.

The main and direct impacts will stay away from our area but we will likely see a slight bump to our rain chances mid-week thanks to added moisture in the Gulf and from mid to late week the risk for rip currents will be high.