Summer-Like Feel and Rising Rain Chances

Today's Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today's Forecast

Pascagoula, MS

Pascagoula, MS

Pascagoula, MS

Leakesville, MS

Leakesville, MS

Lucedale, MS

Lucedale, MS

Fort Walton Beach, FL

Fort Walton Beach, FL

Milton, FL

Milton, FL

Crestview, FL

Crestview, FL

Fairhope, AL

Fairhope, AL

Bay Minette, AL

Bay Minette, AL

Atmore, AL

Atmore, AL

Brewton, AL

Brewton, AL

Evergreen, AL

Evergreen, AL

Monroeville, AL

Monroeville, AL

Chatom, AL

Chatom, AL

Grove Hill, AL

Grove Hill, AL

Dauphin Island, AL

Dauphin Island, AL

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It will feel warm and a bit steamy today. The day begins with temperatures around the 70-degree mark and there are some areas of patchy fog. Also, passing showers will be possible in our western communities.

Highs will reach the middle and upper 80s. A few pop-up showers and storms will be possible after 1 PM. Like this morning, the best chance for rain will be west of I-65. This summer pattern will continue into the back end of the week. Rain chances will climb to 40% by Friday.

We don’t anticipate any significant change to this weather pattern into the weekend. Expect warm and muggy mornings with steamy afternoons.

The tropics are quiet.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories