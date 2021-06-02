Summer-Like Feel and Rising Rain Chances

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It will feel warm and a bit steamy today. The day begins with temperatures around the 70-degree mark and there are some areas of patchy fog. Also, passing showers will be possible in our western communities.

Highs will reach the middle and upper 80s. A few pop-up showers and storms will be possible after 1 PM. Like this morning, the best chance for rain will be west of I-65. This summer pattern will continue into the back end of the week. Rain chances will climb to 40% by Friday.

We don’t anticipate any significant change to this weather pattern into the weekend. Expect warm and muggy mornings with steamy afternoons.

The tropics are quiet.