Summer-ish Feel; Eye on Eta

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Extra clouds will be the story today and tomorrow. Today we start mild and a bit muggy, but mostly dry. By the afternoon we will include the chance for some afternoon showers. The higher chances will come Wednesday as a cold front moves into our area. Highs will stay unseasonably warm in the lower 80s.

Rain chances for the end of the week and the weekend remain highly uncertain. Tropical Storm ETA is forecast to move toward the northern Gulf Coast late this week.

Eta will meander in the Gulf for a couple of days as steering winds will be very weak, leading to high uncertainty as to where Eta will track. By Wednesday, Eta will likely begin getting pushed north from a trough and cold front approaching from the west. As Eta moves north conditions will become increasingly hostile and should weaken.

Forecast models are having a difficult time handling the storm past Wednesday. The general trend has noted the possibility of a more westward track. This would place the Alabama, Mississippi, and Northwest Florida Gulf Coast under the threat of more significant impacts late this week and into the weekend. This would include high surf, rain, and some wind. At this time, it does not appear this will be a strong system, but we will need to keep a close eye on it.

Elsewhere in the tropics, we are tracking Subtropical Storm Theta. This record-breaking 29th named storm will continue east posing no threat to the U.S. Another area we are watching is in the Caribbean and has a medium chance for development within the next 5 days. We could see some organization of this area this week, but it is just something to watch right now!