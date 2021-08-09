Summer Heat with Summer Storms on Repeat

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –

As we move into this new work & school week, we get more normal summertime weather. Today begins mostly dry and warm. By the afternoon there will be pop-up showers and thunderstorms with a 40% chance that wet weather finds you. Otherwise, highs will be in the low-to-mid 90’s inland and upper 80’s right at the coast. With a slight uptick in humidity, heat index values will be a bit closer to 105 for those that don’t find rain.

This pattern sticks around through the week with around a 40% chance of rain every day and highs in the low-to-mid 90’s.

In the tropics, we are tracking two disturbances east of the Lesser Antilles. Neither currently poses an imminent US threat and neither poses a foreseeable threat to the Gulf Coast, but we’ll continue to watch closely in the coming days and keep you posted. The next two names on the list are Fred and Grace.