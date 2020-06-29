Summer Heat and Summer Storms

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Today will bring a typical 30% chance for summer showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 80’s at the coast and low-to-mid 90’s further inland. With high humidity, it will feel hotter so stay cool.

By this evening, the chance for storms goes down, but we’ll keep a slight chance for a few passing showers with lows in the mid-70s. This summertime pattern with high humidity, hot temperatures, and afternoon showers and thunderstorms sticks around this week.

The Saharan dust has exited our area, but we could see some lingering effects such as vibrant sunsets/sunrises. We have a couple of areas we are watching in the tropics that have a low chance for development in the next 2 and 5 days. Neither of these poses a threat to the Gulf Coast as of now. We will keep you updated if anything changes.