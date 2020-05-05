Summer Feel Today, Seasonable Tomorrow

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Tuesday Gulf Coast. Today’s headlines include a summer-like day today, slightly cooler days ahead and our mostly dry pattern continues.

There will not be many issues this morning but be on the lookout for patchy fog. Areas of fog will mix out quickly with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies expected through the day. It will be an abnormally warm day. Temperatures will likely soar into the upper 80s. A few spots north of I-10 likely reach the lower 90s. At the beaches, it is highs in low to mid-80s, but with the high humidity, it will feel warmer. Clouds will increase late in the evening ahead of an approaching cold front. A few showers and isolated storms will slide through after sunset.

Temperatures will drop a few degrees for the middle of the week as we return to sunshine. Highs will reach the lower 80s with morning lows in the 50s and lower 60s. Another cold front will arrive Friday night leading to a few more of those isolated showers and thunderstorms. This front will usher in a cooler weekend with temperatures 5-10° below average, which for this time of year will feel fantastic!