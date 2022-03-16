MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It has been a quiet and mild day on the Gulf Coast. The weather pattern will stay tranquil for St. Patrick’s Day, but strong storms appear possible to wrap up the work week.

Mostly clear skies are expected as we move into the evening and overnight period. AN area of upper-level low pressure will move east pulling away from the region. High pressure will settle in tonight. Winds will remain light or calm allowing for the potential of patchy dense fog to form after midnight. Overnight lows will remain close to seasonal levels bottoming out in the upper 40s.

We will have the luck of the Irish St. Patrick’s Day. We anticipate mostly sunny skies and light winds. Highs will reach the lower and middle 70s. Humidity will remain nice and comfortable.

Friday will be a WEATHER AWARE Day for the Gulf Coast. An approaching weather system will bring a round of showers and storms to the region Friday morning starting a few hours before sunrise continuing through mid-morning. Some of those storms could become strong or severe. Another round of isolated strong storms will be possible during the afternoon.

Drier air will move into the region for the weekend.