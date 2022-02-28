Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Lundi Gras, Gulf Coast!

We start off your Mardi Gras week cool with temps in the mid 40’s north of I-10 and mid-40’s at the beaches. Winds continue out of the north at around 10 mph with some gusts between 15 and 20 expected today. High pressure remains in control across the southeast which is keeping our radar clear this morning.

Highs will top out in the mid-60’s this afternoon with tons of sunshine. Perfect weather for the parades today and tonight in both Mobile and Baldwin counties! Lows tonight will drop to the upper 30’s and lower 40’s for most.

Fat Tuesday brings more clear skies, no rain chance, and highs in the mid-to-upper 60’s.

For the rest of the week, we keep the rain chance near zero through Saturday with mostly sunshine! We will see a warming trend with upper 70’s in place by Friday. A small rain chance returns Sunday.