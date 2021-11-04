Stubborn Clouds Linger, Chilly Mornings Ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Middle and high-level clouds and northerly breezes lead to a cool and rather gloomy Thursday. The Gulf Coast will return to sunshine through the end of the week and the weekend.

The clouds will stick around through the evening and into most of the night. A steady breeze out of the northeast will keep temperatures on the cool side. Overnight lows will bottom out in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Clouds will stubbornly stick around through the day Friday, but there will be a few more glimpses of sunshine compared to Thursday. Breezy northeast winds will continue. Highs will reach the middle 60s for much of the region.

Sunshine will return to the Gulf Coast through the weekend. Temperatures will remain below seasonal norms with morning lows in the 40s and highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Don’t forget…Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend. We will gain and hour of sleep Saturday night into Sunday morning.