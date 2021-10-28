Stubborn clouds and windy weather, Cooler days ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Cooler air is beginning to surge into the region aid by brisk westerly winds. Temperatures look to run well-below average over the next 24-48 hours.

An upper-level low to our north will slide east. Clouds will build back into the region through the night. Stiff westerly winds will continue at 10-20 mph with occasional gusts to 30 mph. Temperatures will bottom out in the lower 50s.

Friday will be marked with extra clouds and peeks of sunshine. That combined with a northwest wind with keep temperatures well-below seasonal norms. Highs will only manage to reach the lower 60s for most of the region. Northern counties may struggle to get to 60. Gusts of 25-30 mph will be likely.

Sunshine will return through the weekend. Morning lows will hold in the upper 40s. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 60s Saturday and low to mid 70s by Sunday.

At the coast, Gale Warnings will stay in effect Friday with gusts approaching 40 knots. Boating is not recommended with seas of 6-10 feet. The rip current risk will remain high.