Strong Storms with Flooding Risk Today and Tonight

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Today is a WEATHER AWARE DAY. A stray shower will be possible for the first half of the day as temperatures will mainly range in the upper 60s and low 70s. Also, some patchy fog will be possible. The number of storms will increase into the afternoon and evening. Isolated severe weather will be possible with hail and high wind gusts being the main threats. Heavy downpours will present a flood threat. Highs will reach the lower 80s.

Rain chances will remain high for Wednesday as well as the front finally begins to move south. Some areas could receive an additional 2-5″ of rain through Wednesday with the highest rain potential being early in the day.

The end of the week is looking drier and brighter. Highs will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s with morning lows in the 50s Friday through Sunday. By early next week, the chance for scattered showers and storms will return with seasonal temperatures.