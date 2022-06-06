MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good evening, Gulf Coast! We are seeing a few pop up thunderstorms over the next few hours.

Tonight temperatures will be dipping into the upper 60s and low 70s with moderate humidity. Tomorrow will be warm in the low 90s with mostly sunny skies. By the end of this week our highs will be in the mid-90s. We A stretch of sunshine for the majority of this week with a few afternoon thunderstorms.

This Saturday we can expect a few more showers and storms as a front approaches our area. Rain chances should be lower on Sunday. Weekend highs will be in the lower 90s and upper 80s.