Stormy week ahead with flooding possible

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – After most stayed dry for the first half of today, that rain has moved in quickly. Heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and isolated wind gusts of up to 40-50 mph are possible through the afternoon, evening, and overnight.

There is a level 1 of 5 risk for severe weather for our western communities this afternoon and tomorrow which means one or two of the storms we see could be strong or briefly severe. There is also a Flash Flood Watch out for most of the News 5 area through Friday morning. Rainfall totals between 4 and 9 inches are possible across our area.

We are watching Thursday closely as that is our greatest threat for severe weather. Timing looks to be Thursday afternoon, evening and overnight, with all types of severe weather possible (hail, damaging winds and tornados). Most of our area is included in a level 2 of 5 risk with the most northwestern part of our area in a level 3 of 5 risk. This rain looks to finally completely clear out next week.