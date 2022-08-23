MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Active, unsettled weather continues on the Gulf Coast. Periods of heavy rain remain possible heading into the back half of the work week.

Deep tropical moisture remains in place over the southern states and the Gulf Coast. This has led to clusters of storms moving from west to east. This trend will continue this evening and into the night. Some storms are possible along with some heavy downpours. Lows will bottom out in the lower and middle 70s.

It is another wet day ahead for the Gulf Coast. Scattered downpours will be widespread for Wednesday with some locally heavy rain possible. Highs will only reach the lower and middle 80s.

Rain chances will remain elevated through the end of the week. Storms will become spottier by the weekend. Bottom line…keep the rain gear handy.