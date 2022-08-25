MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Heavy rain and flash flooding have been a big problem on the Gulf Coast. Although rain chances will run lower by the weekend, locally heavy rain will remain possible.

Localized flooding will be a continue through the early evening. Some parts of the Gulf Coast have picked up 3-6” of rain today with locally higher amounts. The heaviest downpours will end with lighter rain continuing into the early evening. Showers will become spotty overnight with a cloudy sky. Temperatures will remain close to seasonal norms bottoming out in the lower 70s.

Unsettled weather will continue Friday with most of the rain hovering along the coast and the I-10 corridor. Several more inches of rain are possible over already saturated ground. Highs will remain cooler than normal reaching the lower 80s.

Rain will become spottier this weekend with isolated storms starting near the coast and drifting inland. Highs will reach the upper 80s.