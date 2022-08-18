Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Thursday, Gulf Coast!

Today is less about the heat, more about the rain. We are starting with some scattered showers and storms already this morning and temperatures in the 70’s for most.

Throughout the rest of the morning and into the afternoon, rain chances will increase with waves of scattered storms expected at around a 70% chance. We are also tracking the chance for a few strong or severe storms today with lightning, thunder, gusty winds, and heavy rain all possible. If rain continues to fall over the same spots, flooding will become a concern as well.

Because of the higher rain chance, temps will only top out in the upper 80’s for most. Storms will fade this evening as lows drop into the 70’s.

Rain chances stay between 60% and 70% through Saturday before leveling out at 50% Sunday into next week. High temps will stick in the upper 80’s.

In the tropics, we are still tracking the area of clouds and low pressure near the coast of Belize. This will continue its trek across Central America over the next couple days before emerging in the southern Gulf this weekend. NHC is still giving this a LOW CHANCE that this becomes a tropical depression or storm, but of course, we will keep a close eye on it.