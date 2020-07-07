Stormy pattern continues Tuesday, Rain chances dropping through the week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A weak frontal boundary hovering over the region continue to bring an active weather pattern. An isolated storm will be possible through the overnight hours, mainly at the coast. Skies will stay partly to mostly cloudy with a light wind out of the west southwest. Temperatures will hover in the lower and middle 70s.

Rain chances will greet us as we kick off our Tuesday. This will be mainly for coastal areas. The weak frontal boundary will begin lifting north keeping us in a moist air mass. New showers and storms will develop around midday and expand in coverage for the afternoon. There will be some locally heavy rain and some occasional high wind gusts with the strongest storms. Highs will top out in the middle and upper 80s.

As the front continue lifting north, the coverage of daily showers and storms will lessen through Wednesday and Thursday. Rain chances will drop to 30% for the end of the week. More sunshine will lead to some warmer temperatures. Highs will rise into the lower and middle 90s. This will bring us back to our normal summertime pattern with warm and humid mornings followed by hot and steamy afternoons and pop-up afternoon showers and storms.