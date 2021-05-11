Stormy pattern continues, Drier end to the week and weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A stormy pattern continues for the Gulf Coast. More wet weather lies ahead for Wednesday.

A lull in the rain and storms is expected this evening. Isolated showers will be possible, but for most of the region, it will be a cloudy sky. A frontal boundary will remain stuck on top of the region leading to the threat of more rain and storms overnight. A complex of rain developing over the Southern Plains will drive east and southeast arriving into the Gulf Coast region after midnight. Temperatures will hold in the 60s and 70s.

Showers and storms will be scattered to start the day Wednesday making for a messy morning commute. The coverage of rain will lessen through the day as the front slowly slides south. Temperatures will reach the middle 70s for the afternoon.

This pattern will dry out through Thursday and into Friday. Sunshine will make a return for the end of the week. Highs will get back into the 80s this weekend. Additional storms will arrive next week.