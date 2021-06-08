Stormy or Steamy Today

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Unsettled weather will continue for Tuesday.

This morning begins steamy with a few showers. Also, be on the lookout for some foggy spots. Scattered showers and storms will develop by midday and will continue into the afternoon. Locally heavy downpours will be possible with highs soaring into the upper 80s. The best chance for wet weather will be north of the coastline today. Storms will diminish Tuesday evening.

Some drier air aloft will begin moving in for the second half of the week. This will lead to lower rain chances, around 20-30% Wednesday through Saturday. Highs will stay warm topping off near 90 with high humidity. Lows will hold in the lower 70s. By Sunday there will be more showers and storms around, but it won’t be too much more than what we’d normally see during the summertime.

In the tropics, we continue to keep an eye on the Caribbean. There’s a low chance we could see some tropical development in the next 5 days. At this point, it’s still too early to know where it will go and what it will become. Right now, this does not pose a foreseeable US threat. We will continue to keep an eye on it.