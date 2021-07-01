Stormy Friday ahead, Tracking Elsa Moving into the Caribbean

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Showers and storms have been the story for most of the week. Rain chances will climb into Friday.

Deep tropical moisture continues to sit over the Gulf Coast. This is providing the region with a healthy dose of humidity and storms. Storms will continue to wind down through the evening and into the overnight hours. Scattered clouds will linger. A stray shower will be possible overnight and Friday morning along coastal communities. Temperatures will remain seasonable with overnight lows falling into the lower and middle 70s.

Another healthy dose of rain will come our way for the second half of Friday. An approaching front will kick off scattered storms. Heavy rain and frequent lightning all appear likely. Temperatures will reach the middle and upper 80s ahead of the rain. Showers will linger into the night.

The pattern will remain unsettled into the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Highs will reach the 80s with lows in the 70s. Scattered storms will continue into next week.