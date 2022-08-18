MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It has been a wet and stormy Thursday with multiple areas picking up heavy downpours leading to some flooding.

The morning batch of rain prompted several flash flood warnings. Showers and storms will remain spotty through the rest of the evening, but any storms that form will be capable of producing locally heavy rain. Some flooding is possible in normal flood-prone areas. Temperatures will hold in the 80s. A few more storms may develop after midnight.

Get set for another unsettled day Friday. Temperatures will remain cooler thanks to more clouds and rain. Another batch of morning and midday rain is possible. Rain chances will lessen somewhat by Friday evening.

Showers and storms will remain spotty for Saturday and Sunday with warmer afternoons. Keep the umbrellas handy for next week. Rain chances look to rise by Monday.