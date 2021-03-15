Stormy for some Tuesday, weather aware Wednesday

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Our weather pattern has officially shifted from sunny and warm to stormy and warm for the next several days. This afternoon we are seeing pop up showers and storms…there is a SMALL chance that of the storms that do form, one or two COULD be strong or briefly severe in our northern most communities. Lows tonight will be muggy and mild in the mid-60’s for most under cloudy skies. The chance for rain sticks around overnight.

This small risk for severe weather continues for your Tuesday with showers and storms possible and highs in the mid-to-upper 70’s.

All eyes are on Wednesday as our severe weather risk increases….all modes of severe weather are possible Wednesday afternoon, evening and overnight including damaging winds, hail and a few tornadoes. Areas north of I-10 are under an enhanced risk for severe weather (level 3 of 5) which means numerous severe storms are possible. Areas south of I-65 are under a slight risk for severe weather (level 2 of 5) which means scattered severe storms are possible. By midday Thursday, that system finally moves out and will give way to sunshine and cooler temperatures.