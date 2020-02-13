Stormy Early, Cool and Cloudy Later

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning and happy Friday eve! Today’s headlines include thunderstorms early, lingering rain this afternoon, and much cooler temperatures.

A cold front will move from west to east across the area early this morning. A line of showers and thunderstorms ahead of the cold front is moving out of the area. Scattered rain will linger through the first half of the day Thursday.

Temperatures early will see a wide range. If the cold front has moved through, it’ll be upper 50s and low 60s, meanwhile, east of the front it’s 70s. By the afternoon everyone will be in the upper 50s or 60s. Be prepared for a cooler day. The evening will be cool, partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. For the most part, the forecast for the Polka Dots in downtown looks good!

Friday morning might come as a bit of a shock to the system. There will be sunshine and winter like temperatures with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s! Even though it will be a cool day with highs in the 50s, sunshine should make for a lovely day.

Sunshine and seasonable temperatures return for Friday. The day will start cold, in the 30s, and in the afternoon highs will reach the lower 60s with sunshine. Seasonable weather won’t be sticking around though. Warmer temperatures with scattered showers and thunderstorms return to end the weekend and that will carry over into the early half of the work-week.