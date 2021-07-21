Stormy and Steamy Pattern Continues

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The significant rain chances continue to stick around. While the rain chance today won’t be quite as high compared to yesterday, a little more than two-thirds of the area will find a shower or thunderstorms. Storms will be capable of downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. With saturated grounds, localized flooding can’t be ruled out. Outside of storms, there will be some sunshine as highs climb to the mid and upper 80s, but it will feel steamier.

Thunderstorms will linger into the evening, but skies will be mostly dry by the overnight with lows in the mid-70s.

Starting tomorrow we’ll begin to move into a pattern that will look a little more normal. While there will continue to be a good amount of daily storms, there won’t be quite as many. For the weekend rain chances will be a touch below 50% while daytime highs will be back in the low 90s.

In the tropics, there’s an area of clouds and low-pressure east of Florida and Georgia that has a low chance of developing. This will meander for the next few days. Other than that, the tropics are quiet.