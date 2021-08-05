Storms Winding Down Tonight, Seasonable Summer Weather Ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Some drier air aloft kept rain quite spotty Thursday. Some subtle changes are expected for the end of the week and the weekend.

Showers will remain hit & miss through the rest of the evening and into the overnight hours. For most of the Gulf Coast, skies will remain partly cloudy to mostly clear. Temperatures look to remain seasonable. Overnight lows will bottom out in the lower and middle 70s.

Friday and Saturday are looking like textbook summer days. After dry mornings, we will look for building clouds during the afternoons. A few showers and storms are possible with rain chances hovering around 30%. Temperatures will run close to seasonal norms. Highs will reach the lower 90s. A sea breeze at the coast will leave beach communities a few degrees cooler.

It is a broken record forecast over the next few days. Expect near-average temperatures and typical, summertime rain chances for the next five to seven days.