Storms wind down tonight, Warm and humid weather continues

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It is the true definition of summer on the Gulf Coast with high humidity and isolated downpours. This pattern looks to continue through the end of the week and the weekend.

Isolated showers will slowly wind down through the evening. Moisture will remain high enough for a stray shower overnight or early Friday morning. Temperatures will be slow to cool with lows bottoming out in the lower and middle 70s. Coastal communities will start off Friday closer to 80. Winds will remain light and out of the southwest.

Friday will shape up very similar to Thursday. Summertime heat and humidity will be the story. Isolated showers and storms will be possible with rain chances in the 20-30% range. Highs will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Rain chances still look to get a boost for the weekend thanks to some deeper tropical moisture. Highs will reach the lower 90s with morning lows in the lower 70s. Scattered storms are expected mainly for the middle of the day and into the afternoon. This pattern looks to continue right into next week.